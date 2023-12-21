Is living in space a real possibility or just billionaires' folly?

"A City On Mars" explores perhaps the biggest questions humanity will ever ask itself: Should we become multiplanetary? And how? And after years of research, the Weinersmiths aren’t so sure settling on Mars is a good idea. Space technologies and space business are progressing fast, but we lack the knowledge needed to have space kids, build space farms, and create space nations in a way that doesn’t spark conflict back home. In a world hurtling toward human expansion into space, "A City On Mars" investigates whether the dream of new worlds won’t create nightmares, both for settlers and the people they leave behind.

Dr. Kelly Weinersmith is an adjunct faculty member in the BioSciences department at Rice University. Her research has been featured in The Atlantic, National Geographic, BBC World, Science, and Nature. Zach Weinersmith makes the webcomic "Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal." He illustrated the New York Times bestselling "Open Borders: The Science and Ethics of Immigration," and his work has been featured in The Economist, The Wall Street Journal, Slate, Forbes, Science Friday, Foreign Policy, PBS, and elsewhere. The Weinersmiths live on an old farm in Virginia with their two children.