Cool Science Radio

Ski technology engineering may be more difficult than aerospace engineering, but local company DPS Skis loves the challenge

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published January 18, 2024 at 11:29 AM MST

There is no shortage of science and technology displayed everyday at our area ski resorts. The technology that gives us our favorite skis is constantly being tested, evolved and improved by hard-working engineers and technology experts (who naturally won’t be found in the lab or office on the mornings of powder days). One such ski industry professional is Thomas Laakso, Senior Vice President at DPS Skis based in Salt Lake City. He shares how a ski is made to perform and to be sustainable, among other features of DPS Skis.

