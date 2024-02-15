© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio

Inside the complexities of mining needed to electrify our world and keep us in electric vehicles and electronics

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published February 15, 2024 at 4:41 PM MST

You can tell by the number of electric vehicles prowling the streets of Park City that clean energy technologies have gone mainstream. But what lies beneath the attractiveness of Tesla’s 0 to 60 in the blink of an eye? The green energy transition from wind turbines and electricity networks to electric vehicles is promising, but we also need to educate ourselves about the associated costs. Journalist Ernest Scheyder has written extensively about the green energy transition and discusses his newly released book "The War Below: Lithium, Copper and the Global Battle to Power Our Lives."

Cool Science Radio
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
See stories by Katie Mullaly
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek