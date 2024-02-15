Inside the complexities of mining needed to electrify our world and keep us in electric vehicles and electronics

You can tell by the number of electric vehicles prowling the streets of Park City that clean energy technologies have gone mainstream. But what lies beneath the attractiveness of Tesla’s 0 to 60 in the blink of an eye? The green energy transition from wind turbines and electricity networks to electric vehicles is promising, but we also need to educate ourselves about the associated costs. Journalist Ernest Scheyder has written extensively about the green energy transition and discusses his newly released book "The War Below: Lithium, Copper and the Global Battle to Power Our Lives."