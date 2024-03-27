© 2024 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

Science icon Rachel Carson celebrated as a 'Force of Nature' in young adult biography

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Katie Mullaly
Published March 21, 2024 at 11:34 AM MDT

In 1962 a book was released that defined the global climate movement as we know it - Rachel Carson’s "Silent Spring." Today, award-winning author Ann E. Burg has penned Rachel's story for young readers to introduce them to a scientific icon. It is called "Force of Nature" and it tells the story of the life, inspiration, and impact of Rachel Carson. Ann Burg tells us about why she wrote the book and how she hopes to inspire young people by sharing Rachel Carson’s story.

