Cool Science Radio

Geology students experience the best field trip ever

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published April 25, 2024 at 12:26 PM MDT
University of Michigan Summer 2021 Field Geology class mapping on the Pine Creek anticline, Snake River Canyon, Teton County, Wyoming.
Nathan Niemi
University of Michigan Summer 2021 Field Geology class mapping on the Pine Creek anticline, Snake River Canyon, Teton County, Wyoming.

Every summer groups of senior-year geology students ascend to Utah and Wyoming to attend Camp Davis. There they can see and study, firsthand, the landscapes, formations and geology that they have only seen in books.

You may have noticed the big white vans parked outside the Chateau Apres lodge every summer. Or maybe you saw the throngs of college-age kids enjoying themselves in the library field. But have you ever wondered who they were and why there were here? Maybe you came across a group of students studying rock formations at the top of Guardsman’s Pass, but you weren’t quite sure what they were actually looking at. These are geology students from universities in the midwest on the best field trip EVER! Every summer groups of senior-year geology students ascend on Utah and Wyoming to see and study, first hand, the landscapes, formations, and geology that they have only seen in books. Nathan Niemi, Professor and Director of the Camp Davis Field Station through the University of Michigan, shares more about the camps.

Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
