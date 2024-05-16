Explore the possibility of a fungal epidemic with Dr. Arturo Casadevall

Did you know that humans and fungi share nearly 50 percent of the same DNA? Dr. Arturo Casadevall tells us that because humans and fungi are related, designing drugs to combat the varieties that attack us is a challenge. Meanwhile, in an ever hotter, wetter world, fungi may be finding new ways to thrive and some fungi are already beginning to resist treatment. Dr. Arturo Casadevall is the Chair of the Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at Johns Hopkins School of Public Health. He covers these topics in his new book "What if Fungi Win?"