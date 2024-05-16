© 2024 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

Explore the possibility of a fungal epidemic with Dr. Arturo Casadevall

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published May 16, 2024 at 11:01 AM MDT

Did you know that humans and fungi share nearly 50 percent of the same DNA? Dr. Arturo Casadevall tells us that because humans and fungi are related, designing drugs to combat the varieties that attack us is a challenge. Meanwhile, in an ever hotter, wetter world, fungi may be finding new ways to thrive and some fungi are already beginning to resist treatment. Dr. Arturo Casadevall is the Chair of the Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at Johns Hopkins School of Public Health. He covers these topics in his new book "What if Fungi Win?"

Cool Science Radio
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
