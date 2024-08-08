Explosion in Yellowstone National Park reminds us of its thermal activity

Just 400 miles to the north of Park City lies Yellowstone National Park, a place of unparalleled natural beauty, wildlife and thermal activity.

Most tend to forget that Yellowstone also happens to be a volcanic system that has had massive eruptions over the past 2.1 million years.

Jamie Farrell, chief seismologist for the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, and research assistant professor of geology and geophysics at the University of Utah, talks about the July 23 explosion in Biscuit Basin which reminds us of Yellowstone’s hydrothermal nature, and its power.