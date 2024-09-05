University of Utah chemist works with nanomaterials

Our modern society faces many challenges, two of which being alternative energy sources and low cost electronics for daily use.

Solutions for these issues, and many others, can be found in the materials used in the products we create.

Luisa Whittaker-Brooks, assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Utah is on the leading edge of these technologies and developments.

Whittaker-Brooks' research group at the U focuses on the study and manufacture of ultra-thin electronics materials and nanoscale circuits, while she encourages women and minorities to choose careers in STEM disciplines.

Whittaker-Brooks was awarded the L’Oreal-UNESCO For Women in Science Award for her work.