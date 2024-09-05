© 2024 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

University of Utah chemist works with nanomaterials

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published September 5, 2024 at 1:19 PM MDT
Courtesy of University of Utah
Courtesy of University of Utah

Our modern society faces many challenges, two of which being alternative energy sources and low cost electronics for daily use.

Solutions for these issues, and many others, can be found in the materials used in the products we create.

Luisa Whittaker-Brooks, assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Utah is on the leading edge of these technologies and developments.

Whittaker-Brooks' research group at the U focuses on the study and manufacture of ultra-thin electronics materials and nanoscale circuits, while she encourages women and minorities to choose careers in STEM disciplines.

Whittaker-Brooks was awarded the L’Oreal-UNESCO For Women in Science Award for her work.

