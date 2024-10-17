At some point in our days, weeks and months, we all come up against trying to find ways to make our brains work better, to get more focus, to figure out how we work best and most efficiently.

Dr. Mithu Storoni, a physician, neuroscience researcher and ophthalmic surgeon who advises multinational corporations on mental performance and stress management, says we need a radical new approach: one that leverages the natural rhythm of the brain.

In her forthcoming book "Hyperefficient: Optimize Your Brain to Transform the Way You Work," she explains how we can harness the brain to work in several different gears.