Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

The women physicists who escaped Nazi Germany and made scientific history

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Katie Mullaly
Published January 9, 2025 at 5:05 PM MST
Book cover for "Sisters in Science" by Olivia Campbell

We enjoy bringing stories to our listeners of women in science whose stories have been lost. We believe it's a way to turn people, and especially young women, on to science.

Olivia Campbell has made a career of doing the same. Campbell, the New York Times bestselling author of "Women in White Coats," returns this winter with another fascinating history of pioneering women who changed the world.

It is called "Sisters in Science," and tells the story of four physicists who were forced to flee Nazi Germany during World War II.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
