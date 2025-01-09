The women physicists who escaped Nazi Germany and made scientific history

We enjoy bringing stories to our listeners of women in science whose stories have been lost. We believe it's a way to turn people, and especially young women, on to science.

Olivia Campbell has made a career of doing the same. Campbell, the New York Times bestselling author of "Women in White Coats," returns this winter with another fascinating history of pioneering women who changed the world.

It is called "Sisters in Science," and tells the story of four physicists who were forced to flee Nazi Germany during World War II.