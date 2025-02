From meteorites frozen in Antarctica to ancient viruses reanimating in melting glaciers, to a “dinosaur dance floor” where creatures trampled once tropical polar landscapes, as polar ice melts, it can reveal so much about our future.

Biologist and paleontologist Neil Shubin shares more about the mysteries being uncovered in his new book, "Ends of the Earth: Journeys to the Polar Regions in Search of Life, the Cosmos, and Our Future."