It’s a long-running mystery — what sort of life floats around us and enters our lungs with every breath.

From the onset there has been pushback against the idea of airborne diseases; even today, scientists are fighting to reach a consensus on whether Covid is air-borne (the science says it is).

Science Journalist Carl Zimmer dives into the history of airborne diseases in his new book, "AIR-BORNE: The Hidden History of the Life We Breathe."