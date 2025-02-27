The spectacular spring migration of birds

While it is still winter here in Park City, spring migration is on the minds of some of our species: birds. Every spring, billions of birds travel through North America on a journey to areas where they can pair off, nest and raise their chicks. This spectacular seasonal trip is a great opportunity to introduce kids and adults alike to key concepts from biology–like the importance of habitat and diet–but it’s also an amazing way to get people outside and observing nature.

Daisy Yuhas is a science writer who writes for Scientific American and other publications. She discusses a passion project, turning young people onto the spring migrations of birds. She has written a book called "KIDS’ FIELD GUIDE TO BIRDS: 80+ Species Profiles, How to Get Started, Activities and Fun Facts."

"KIDS’ FIELD GUIDE TO BIRDS" was the winner of the 2024 National Outdoor Book Award for children and was listed in Scientific American’s 78 Books Scientific American Recommends in 2024.

