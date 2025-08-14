The future of saving lives using AI

Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing medicine, but few breakthroughs are as striking as its potential to save lives from sudden cardiac death.

At Johns Hopkins University, Dr. Natalia Trayanova leads pioneering research that uses AI to identify patients at highest risk more accurately than traditional methods. As head of the Computational Cardiology Lab and co-leader of the Alliance for Cardiovascular Diagnostic and Treatment Innovation, she works at the intersection of engineering, data science and clinical care.

Her team’s goal is to transform how we diagnose and treat heart disease, using advanced modeling and predictive analytics to guide personalized interventions before tragedy strikes.

Dr. Trayanova explains how the technology works, the challenges of bringing AI into healthcare, and what it could mean for the future of heart health.