© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

How magma planets are redefining the search for life

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published October 16, 2025 at 12:02 PM MDT
Photo of Margaret Thompson
Avesta Rastan

Rocky exoplanets, often called “magma worlds,” may hold answers to some of astronomy’s most profound questions about how planets form and whether life exists beyond Earth. NASA Hubble Fellowship Program Sagan Fellow Margaret Thompson discusses her work at the Carnegie Institution for Science’s Earth and Planets Laboratory, where she combines laboratory experiments with advanced modeling to better understand the chemistry of these extreme planets.

Thompson’s research investigates how the interiors and atmospheres of rocky exoplanets interact, how elements essential to life circulate between them and how telescopes like the James Webb Space Telescope are helping scientists study these worlds in greater detail than ever before. Her work also connects the study of exoplanets to familiar materials in our own solar system, such as asteroids and meteorites, offering new insights into the origins and diversity of planetary systems.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg