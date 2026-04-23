Cool Science Radio | April 23, 2026 By Lynn Ware Peek, Scott Greenberg Published April 23, 2026 at 10:55 AM MDT Listen • 51:52 KPCW University of Utah geologist William Johnson discusses the discovery of a hidden, pressurized freshwater aquifer beneath the Great Salt Lake and what it could mean for dust control and the lake’s future. (1:12)Then, author and technology executive Fred Voccola explains why AI First organizations are already seeing dramatic productivity gains and why companies that fail to adapt may not survive the next decade. (26:45)