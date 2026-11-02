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Cool Science Radio

Cool Science Radio | October 15, 2026

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published October 15, 2026 at 10:21 AM MDT
Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
KPCW

Mark Shelhamer, former chief scientist of NASA's Human Research Program, explores the physical, psychological and engineering challenges of sending humans to Mars. He discusses what we still need to learn about long-duration spaceflight and how preparing for the journey could improve healthcare on Earth.(01:46)

Then, Orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Stefano Sinicropi explores how physicians weigh new evidence, medical imaging and emerging technologies when making decisions about patient care. He discusses chronic pain, AI, regenerative medicine and the challenge of separating promising innovations from technologies that are ready for clinical use.(27:23)

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg