Cool Science Radio | October 15, 2026

Mark Shelhamer, former chief scientist of NASA's Human Research Program, explores the physical, psychological and engineering challenges of sending humans to Mars. He discusses what we still need to learn about long-duration spaceflight and how preparing for the journey could improve healthcare on Earth.(01:46)

Then, Orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Stefano Sinicropi explores how physicians weigh new evidence, medical imaging and emerging technologies when making decisions about patient care. He discusses chronic pain, AI, regenerative medicine and the challenge of separating promising innovations from technologies that are ready for clinical use.(27:23)

