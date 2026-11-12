Cool Science Radio | November 12, 2026 By Lynn Ware Peek, Scott Greenberg Published November 12, 2026 at 11:06 AM MST Listen • 52:45 Geneticist Dr. Turi King tells how DNA helped identify the remains of King Richard III after 500 years and shares other fascinating stories in her new book, “The Secrets of Our DNA.”Utah State Paleontologist Dr. Jim Kirkland and Assistant State Paleontologist Don DeBlieux discuss a newly opened dinosaur excavation site near Moab that could help scientists understand the transition from the Jurassic to the Cretaceous.