Fresh Tracks Friday | June 10, 2022

9 am - Just Friends - Why Don't We

.Why Don't We is a boy band from Los Angeles who will be on tour with The Aces this summer, stopping in Orem, UT for a show at the UCCU Center on Sept 17th

10 am - Barenaked Ladies - Landed on My Head

Toronto's own, Barenaked Ladies were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2018.

They have a brand new album out, titled "Detour de Force". This fresh track , is from the new album. Barenaked Ladies will be at Red Butte Garden on Sunday, June 20th - if you want to check them out

11 am - Joy Oladokun - Purple Haze

The Delaware-born, Arizona-raised, and Nashville-based Nigerian-American singer, songwriter, and producer projects unfiltered spirit over stark piano and delicate guitar. After attracting acclaim from Vogue, NPR, and American Songwriter, her words arrive at a time right when we need them the most. Joy Oladokun will be opening for My Morning Jacket at Red Butte on August 21st

1 pm -Dawes - Comes In Waves

The Los Angeles-based Dawes have been described as a folk-rock band with the Laurel Canyon sound. Their new album is titled "Misadventures of Doomscroller"and has this track on it. Dawes will be live at Red Butte Garden on August 8th with The Head and The Heart

2 pm - Chicago - If This is Goodbye

This new track from Chicago was recorded and released as a single after the band had added it to their setlist to much fan applause. They say, despite the lyrics, fans should not worry, they are "feeling stronger everyday"! Chicago will be performing next Tuesday in Salt Lake City at USANA Amphitheatre along with Brian Wilson of The Beachboys

3 pm - ZZ Top - Tube Snake Boogie

If you can believe it, ZZ Top has been a band for over 51 years! Their newest album comes out next month and is titled "Raw". You can catch ZZ Top live at Red Butte Garden next week on June 15th

4 pm - Chris Stapleton - Nothing Else Matters

Christopher Stapleton is an award-winning singer-songwriter who spent years in Nashville writing songs for other performers. When he recorded his own debut album, "Traveler" in 2015, it practically swept the Country Music Awards. Chris Stapleton will be in concert at USANA Amphitheatre on June 23rd along with special guests Elle King and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs. We have a fresh Track from Mike King and The Dirty Knobs coming up at 7pm make sure to listen in.

5 pm -Mihali - Maplewood

Mihali Savoulidis has long been a member of Twiddle, carrying the band to unparalleled heights with his six-string sorcery, genre-bending essence, and soulful vocal eloquence. This fresh track “‘Maplewood’ is named after MIhali's hometown in NJ and is about turning 18 and leaving home for the first time to discover who you really are,”

6 pm - Dragondeer - Mirage a Trois

Denver-band Dragondeer blends Psychedelic Blues, Retro Funk, Soul and Rock-n-Roll. They are scheduled to perform 2 weeks from Thursday, June 23rd, at the Heber Market on Main concert series. Those shows are free and run from 6:30-8:30 pm each Thursday through August 18th

7 pm - Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs - Brigitte Bardot

Mike Campbell was a member of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and co-wrote many of the band's hits with Petty, including "Refugee", "Here Comes My Girl", "You Got Lucky", and "Runnin' Down a Dream". Mike Campbell and his band The Dirty Knobs are part of the lineup with Chris Stapleton at USANA Amphitheatre on June 23rd.

8 pm - Jim Lauderdale - The Opportunity to Help Somebody Through It

Jim Lauderdale has experimented with several genres of American music over his distinguished career. He just put out his 34th album, titled "Hope", which he describes as a joyous musical tribute to the spirit of overcoming hard times in a spirit of inspirational healing.