Fresh Tracks Friday | December 2, 2022

9 a.m. - Reliably Bad - Space Girl

Reliably Bad is an eight-piece Funk-Pop band based out of Greensboro, North Carolina. The band was formed in 2018 with the intention of bringing danceable music to the college scene in Greensboro. This fresh track is the title track of their 2021 album.

10 a.m. - Couch - Saturday Night

Couch is a Boston-based septet that infuses pop songs with funk, R&B, jazz, and rock influences. Their vibrant sound is further defined by the members’ personal training in jazz, a cappella, and musical theatre.

11 a.m. - Maya Delilah - Gato

Maya Delilah's love of music began at an early age with artists like Prince, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, John Mayer. Her Spotify bio is rather sparse, reading simply "used to want to be a surgeon, now we here."

1 p.m. - Erez Zobary - Hungover

Toronto-based R&B/pop artist Erez Zobary was raised on Stevie Wonder and Amy Winehouse. Her soulful vocals echo the sounds and styles of her influences. Lyrically she is raw and uninhibited, writing openly about universal, yet highly personal, feelings of self-worth, uncertainty, and vulnerability.

2 p.m. - NONEWFRIENDS - Love Me

This quintet formed in Syracuse New York in 2018 when all the members were students at Syracuse University. The name of the band- which is written in all caps and as one word without spaces, came about when all members felt they had made no new friends in their first semester of college.

3 p.m. - Jak Lizard - Young Americana

New York-based singer-songwriter Jak Lizard brings new life to old-school styles with his striking vocal range and a refined lyricism that conveys a wisdom beyond his 26 years.

4 p.m. - Ruthie Foster - Don't Want To Give Up On You

This fresh track is off Ruthie Foster's latest album Healing Time, released last week the new album finds her pushing her boundaries as a singer and songwriter more than ever before in her 25-year-career.

5 p.m. - Vulfmon - Here We Go Jack

Vulfpeck leader Jack Stratton has released a new album under the artist name Vulfmon, a moniker he used prior to the rise of his band Vulfpeck. This is the title track from the new album.

6 p.m. - WILSN, Josh Teskey - Hurts So Bad

Originally hailing from Geelong, Victoria in southern Australia, WILSN moved to Melbourne after high school to study Jazz at the city's prestigious Victorian College of the Arts. On this song she is joined by Josh Teskey of The Teskey Brothers, who are from Melbourne Australia.

7 p.m. - The Red Hot Chili Peppers - The Shape I'm Taking

This track was released as a bonus track on their latest album Dream Canteen.

8 p.m. - Van Morrison - I'm Moving On

Van Morison put out his 43rd studio album earlier this year. It features fifteen new Van Morrison compositions that collectively reflect the artist’s indefatigable drive to record and perform live in front of audiences.