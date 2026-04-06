Heber City manager seeks 3 more years at the helm

Heber City Manager Matt Brower has led the city since 2018, and on Tuesday, April 7, he will ask the city council to keep him in the role through May 2029.

“I’ve been in the city eight years,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” April 6. “I’ve been exceptional, I believe, at my job and moving the needle forward on council’s policy and budget priorities. I think we set a high bar for transparency and accountability, and so the record stands for itself.”

In 2025, Brower earned a base salary of $217,000, plus benefits, according to data from Transparent Utah.

Brower’s compensation, while high, is less than what other city and county managers in the Wasatch Back earn.

Full Interview: Heber City Manager Matt Brower Listen • 13:12

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau and Summit County Manager Shayne Scott each earned a salary of about $228,000 in 2025.

Park City’s newly appointed city manager, Adam Lenhard, will be paid $250,000. Lenhard’s compensation package also includes the option to live in a city-owned home for a reduced rental rate.

“He also has two assistant managers,” Brower said. “And so, I think my pay for what I do is very competitive, and I do it probably for a lot more efficiency, in that I have a part-time assistant manager to assist me in running the city.”

If his contract is extended, Brower said he’ll prioritize downtown vitality and the city’s long-term financial health.

The Heber City Council begins the public portion of its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday. For an agenda and a link to attend online, visit the city website.

Heber City is a financial supporter of KPCW.