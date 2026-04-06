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Summit, Wasatch counties to nominate candidates at political conventions this week

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 6, 2026 at 5:07 PM MDT
Wasatch County GOP chair Jared Rigby addresses delegates at the Republican convention April 2.
Grace Doerfler / KPCW
Wasatch County GOP chair Jared Rigby addresses delegates at the Republican convention April 2, 2024.

The Summit County Democrats and Wasatch County Republicans and Democrats will gather this week for their respective nominating conventions ahead of the June 23 primary.

Democrats in Summit County will meet at Park City High School at 6 p.m. to nominate a candidate to serve out the rest of former clerk Eve Furse’s term which ends in December.

Delegates will also nominate representatives for two county council seats, as well as the auditor, attorney and sheriff’s posts.

The convention is open to everyone, no matter their party affiliation.

In Wasatch County, Republicans meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Middle School in Heber. Delegates will select the candidates for county sheriff, attorney, clerk and two council seats.

The convention is open to registered Republican voters only.

Wasatch County Democrats will gather for their nominating convention Wednesday, April 8. The 6:30 p.m. event at the Wasatch Fire District building will nominate candidates for county council and county attorney.

At the Summit County Republicans convention March 31, delegates nominated Suni Woolstenhulme as their county clerk candidate.

Local candidates for state seats will also be nominated at local conventions before the state-wide Democratic and Republican conventions April 24 and 25.
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Local News Utah Election News
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver