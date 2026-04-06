Citizens’ Climate Lobby to host two April events

Coming up April 18 is the Citizens’ Climate Lobby annual Conservative Conference and Lobby Day. Tracy Harden helps lead the Wasatch Back citizens’ lobby chapter, which is one of about 350 across the U.S.

She said the online workshop is open only to registered Republicans and features influential conservative voices shaping today’s energy conversation.

“This conference is virtual with national speakers talking about environmental, climate issues, and then, there's a breakout time in the afternoon, where we've set up appointments with our conservative climate members that those people will have, anywhere from two to six people from Citizens’ Climate Lobby, on a call talking with the staff, either a member of Congress or their staff member about some of the these key pieces of legislation we want to call their attention to and ask for their support.”

FULL INTERIVEW: Tracy Harden with the Citizens' Climate Lobby Listen • 14:38

Later in the month, the Citizens’ Climate Lobby is stepping up as a community partner to let citizens learn more about nuclear energy. In 2024, Harden said the Utah legislature allocated $18 million towards studies and community outreach of how to bring nuclear energy to Utah.

“We're talking about micro reactors and small modular reactors,” she said. What does this mean? And how is that different than what we've understood nuclear to be in the past?” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour,” April 2. “Utah is pretty bullish on wanting to be one of the nuclear hubs in the nation. So even though Summit County is not going to be a place that we they would necessarily cite a nuclear reactor, they want to bring people into the dialog to understand, just be more informed on what new nuclear means in the impact, safety, risk and benefits to the state.”

The nuclear energy event is April 28 at the Blair Education Center at 6 p.m.

Harden said the lobby is always looking for new members, and it’s free to join. Click here for more information or to join the Citizens’ Climate Lobby.