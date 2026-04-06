Dennis Cunningham, aka Coach G, is Park City High’s new head football coach

He has also coached softball for two years and is the field throwing event coach for track and field athletes.

The athletes know Cunningham as Coach G, which is derived from his family nickname “Big G.” When he started coaching youth sports about a decade ago, the name evolved to Coach G.

According to a statement from the Park City School District, Cunningham was chosen for his unwavering commitment to the student-athlete experience. The district said Cunningham’s vision for the program is “rooted in positive team culture, rigorous hard work, and personal accountability.”

Principal Caleb Fine said the district is excited for Cunningham to lead the team into its next chapter.

“His passion for the game is matched only by his dedication to

the character development of our students,” Fine said. “Because he has been an integral part of PCHS football and athletics for the past four seasons, he is uniquely positioned to step into this role immediately and maintain the momentum our athletes have built."

Cunningham is a former standout athlete who earned a state football championship title during his senior year of high school. He also played at Utah State University for four years.