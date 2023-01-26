Fresh Tracks Friday | January 27, 2023

10 a.m. - Ripe - Queen of The City

Ripe is Boston's beloved seven-piece dance/funk group formed in 2011 out of Berklee College of Music. Their new album "Bright Blues" is a collection of 12 songs full of sleek grooves and bold melodies that the Alternative-Pop quartet put together to help ride out tough times. They will be live at The Soundwell in Salt Lake City April 25th!

11 a.m. - Them Vibes - Funky Family

Them Vibes are a duo from East Nashville, TN making music with danceable grooves. This is their fresh new single - Funk Family

1 p.m. - Eddie 9V - Beg Borrow and Steal

Eddie 9V is credited with reinvigorating the South's proud music scene. From an underage aspirant watching musicians load into Atlanta's fabled music clubs to finally getting inside as a musician himself to play those venues, he has been studying and channeling his music heroes and honing his style through his 25 years of life.

2 p.m. - The Nude Party - Ride On

The Nude Party band got their name in their formative years because of their procilivty to practice their music less-than-fully-dressed. But that was 10 years ago, and now the upstate New York-based band has more to their reputation than the name. This is the title-track of their latest release.

3 p.m. - ALO - Hot Damn

Since their formation in 1989, ALO (known by their extended format name Animal Liberation Organization) is a funk n’ roll band with longevity and a revised sound. They have a new album coming out in March, but with this fresh track we will get a sneak peek...

4 p.m. - Sammy Rae & The Friends - Closer To You

Sammy Rae & The Friends are fronted by vocalist Sammy Rae and backed by a rhythm section ,horn section, keyboards, and two back up singers. Their sound is a mélange of Sammy’s influences, rooted in classic rock, folk, and funk and sprinkled with soul and jazz.

5 p.m. - Marc Broussard - That's What Love Will Make You Do (with Joe Bonamassa)

Marc Broussard's style is best described as "Bayou Soul", a mix of funk, blues, R&B, rock and pop, matched with distinct Southern roots. This fresh single from 2023 features blues icon Joe Bonamassa on guitar.

6 p.m. - Dylan Chambers, G.Love & Special Sauce

Dylan Chambers is a young L.A.-based pop, funk-soul guitarist and vocalist. After meeting G. Love & Special Sauce at 2021 BeachLife Festival where they shared the bill, he and G. Love collaborated on this recording of one of Dylan's songs.

7 p.m. - Rayland Baxter - Rubberband Man

Nashville-based singer/ songwriter Rayland Baxter's fourth album is titled "If I Were A Butterfly", which was recorded in an old rubberband factory turned recording studio - and may lend some insight into the name of this track. According to Baxter, the new album centers its themes on the loss of his legendary father, Bucky Baxter, who was a member of Bob Dylan’s band and Steve Earl’s Dukes.

8 p.m. - The Allergies, Charles Morgan - Reconcile

The Allergies are a duo from Bristol, UK who came together over a love of classic hip-hop and beats. As The Allergies, they combine what they call "fun-funk" with an appreciation of golden era hip hop, to create their patented blend of fat laced hip-hop and funk.