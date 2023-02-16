Fresh Tracks Friday | February 17, 2023

9 a.m. - PJ Morton - Good Morning

Grammy Award winning musician, singer, songwriter and record producer PJ Morton is a long-time member of Maroon 5 and also a solo artist. This year he is nominated in 3 categories to win more Grammys: Best R&B Album, Best R&B Song, and Best Gospel Song / Performance .This track features Susan Carol on vocals.

10 a.m. - The Soul Motivators

The Soul Motivators are a funk band from Toronto, Canada. With a love of vintage soul and funk, The Soul Motivators have mined their musicality to bring you a fresh revival of a retro sound.

11 a.m. - Mitski - Should've Been Me

Mitski is a Japanese-born American singer-songwriter who self-released her first two albums while studying studio composition at Purchase College's Conservatory of Music.

1 p.m. - Hence Phillips - Anna Lee

Hence Phillips credits his first Cat Stevens concert as being the catalyst for setting his course to be a songwriter and musician. Hence Phillips was a one-time member of the Jackie Greene Band and Jackie Green appears on this track

2 p.m. - Depeche Mode - Ghosts Again

This single from Depeche Mode's forthcoming album Memento Mori was released just last week. The new album will be their first since2017 and their first after the untimely death of their keyboardist Andy Fletcher the album's title .Memento Mori is Latin for " Remember you must die"

3 p.m. - Low Cut Connie - Low Cut Strut

This fresh track has a decidedly New Orleanian Mardi Gras sound in time for Mardi Gras parades. That said, it was actually written by Low Cut Connie's Adam Weiner as a tribute to his longtime mentor, entertainer, and Philadelphia's legendary DJ Jerry Blavat who passed away recently

4 p.m. - Damon Fowler - Some Things Change

Damon Fowler is an electric blues and blues rock singer, guitarist, and songwriter. AllMusic noted that "his sound is blues based, but there are hints of country, swamp rock, R&B, and swing in his playing and song writing."

5 p.m. - Twiddle - Slippin' In The Kitchen

Twiddle is generally considered to be a jam band that delicately orbits the worlds of funk, jazz, rock, reggae, and bluegrass. They will be live at The Commonwealth Room in Salt Lake City on March 8th. This song is from their 2022 album "Every Last Leaf" which is about transformation.

6 p.m. - J.D. Simo - How Can A Poor Man Stand Such Times and Live

As a songwriter, guitarist, and producer J.D. Simo has worked with the likes of Jack White, Luther Dickinson, Dave Cobb, and Blackberry Smoke. He has been a member of Grateful Dead founder Phil Lesh's "Phil & Friends"

7 p.m. - The SteelDrivers - Drinking Dark Whiskey

The SteelDrivers hail from Nashville, Tennessee playing bluegrass, soul and blues with contemporary influences. This song originally appeared on their 2008 album and was co-written by Chris Stapleton, who was a member of the band then. This version was recorded from their 2022 performance on the downhome variety program Larry's Country Diner.

8 p.m. - The Buttshakers - Not In My Name

Led by the bewitching voice and energy of the seductive and charismatic riot-girl Ciara Thompson, The Buttshakers lay down warm, raw soul music that digs into the furrows of the addictive rhythms and beating blues of the music they love so much.