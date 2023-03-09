Fresh Tracks Friday | March 10, 2023

9 a.m. - 8 Ball Aitken - Just For You

8 Ball Aitken hails from Australia but about a decade ago he relocated to Nashville, TN. In 2021 he won second place in the International New Orleans Cigar Box Guitar Festival hosted by blues woman Samantha Fish.

10 a.m. - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Death Wish

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are set to release their next album titled Weathervanes. The album is described as “songs about adult love, about change, about the danger of nostalgia and the interrogation of myths, about cruelty and regret and redemption”

11 a.m. - The Wood Brothers - Pilgram

'Pilgrim' is the opening track to The Wood Brothers impending new studio release titled Heart Is The Hero. "'Pilgrim' is all about slowing down and paying attention," explains Oliver Wood. It's about being present on your journey, as a pilgrim would be.

1 p.m. - Lyle Divinsky - Your Stars

Lyle Divinsky made his living singing in the New York City subways for over 5 years before being picked up by funk powerhouse The Motet, a band that he fronted for 5 years, 2 studio albums, 2 live albums, and over 600 shows. But now he's returning to his own personal musical groove and releasing tracks under his own name backed by all-star musicians.

2 p.m. - ALO - Growing Your Hands Back

ALO is a 4-piece band from northern California whose latest single "Growing Your Hands Back" captures the warm feeling of seeing old friends again after a long time apart. The track appears on their ninth studio album titled Silver Saturdays, which refers to the groups recent penchant for dressing in all silver attire for their Saturday shows.

3 p.m. - Eric Lindell - Softer Sand

Eric Lindell is a multi-instrumentalist and a true one-of-a-kind talent, mixing West Coast rock and swampy Gulf Coast R&B with honky tonk country and Memphis soul. His newest album Oakland was released in February.

4 p.m. - Durand Jones - Lord Have Mercy

Durand Jones & The Indications is a band out of Bloomington, Indiana that meld revival sounds with a modern attitude. Lead singer and namesake of the band, Durand Jones, is now releasing a solo album titled Wait Till I Get Over, due out May 5th.

5 p.m. - The Band of Heathens - Don't Let The Darkness

This is the latest single out by Austin-based rockers Band of Heathens. Fronted by lead vocalists and songwriters Ed Jurdi and Gordy Quist, The Band Of Heathens are joined by vocalist Amber Woodhouse of Trigger Hippy on this soul-infused cut.

6 p.m. - Ally Venable, Buddy Guy - Texas Louisiana

Ally Venable is a young Texas blues-rock singer/songwriter and guitarist extraordinaire. Buddy Guy is an 86 year old blues classic! On this fresh track the 2 combine the old and the new while singing of their home states.

7 p.m. - Oh He Dead - California

Oh He Dead started out as an acoustic folk duo in the Washington, DC area but they have blossomed into a 6-piece soul/funk/rock outfit ready to take on the world. This is their latest single from an album due out in the fall.

8 p.m. - Allison Ponthier - Character Development

Allison Ponthier is an American indie folk singer and songwriter. This fresh track, Character Development, calls out an emotional villain who tries to spin past bad behavior as a “growth experience.”