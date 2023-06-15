Fresh Tracks Friday | June 16, 2023

9 a.m. - Kash'd Out - Just Friends

Kash'd Out is a reggae/rock band out of Orlando , Florida putting out a positive energy vibe. They'll be performing in Salt Lake City tonight at The State Room.

10 a.m. - Grouplove - Hello

Grouplove is a five-piece, Los Angeles-based indie band who's been around since the early 2000's. They have a new album coming out, which will include this track.

11 a.m. - Levi Evans - So Happy

Levi’s velvet-like voice and melodic guitar playing draws and carries the listener into a warm sonic atmosphere. This is his newest single and it's a real ear-worm.

1 p.m. - Nickel Creek - New Blood

Nickel Creek is an American bluegrass band consisting of Chris Thile (mandolin), and siblings Sara Watkins (fiddle) and Sean Watkins (guitar). They'll be in concert at Red Butte Garden next month on July 12th.

2 p.m. - Michigander - Superglue

Michigander is the stage name for self-taught, multi-instrumentalist Jason Singer, who is of course, a Michigan-born resident. Superglue is one of the tracks from his latest EP which came out in March.

3 p.m. - Vince Herman - Outta Love Songs

Vince Herman is a guitarist and singer-songwriter best known for being one of the founding members of Leftover Salmon. Besides touring and recording with Leftover Salmon, he also fronts the Vince Herman Band. Leftover Salmon are making a stop at Red Butte Garden for a concert on July 23rd.

4 p.m. - The Heavy Pets - Help Me Help You

The Heavy Pets are a funked-up rock and roll band from South Florida with a sound that embodies their home through elements of indie rock, funk and reggae. Their latest album is "Put A Flower In It" and this track is Help Me Help You.

5 p.m. - Paul Cauthen - Wild Man

Paul Cauthen, also known as “Big Velvet,” is an alt-country musician from East Texas. He got into some trouble in South Carolina recently, when his tour bus was searched, resulting in his arrest for illegal drug possession. His response was to release this track.

6 p.m. - Eli Smart - Done Me

Eli Smart plays what he calls 'Aloha Soul', which blends 60’s rock, jazz and Tropicana with the laconic vibes of his native Kauai, Hawaii. Following inspiration from his favorite band The Beatles, Smart left his sunny island home to move to Liverpool, England in recent years.

7 p.m. - Kiltro - All The Time In The World

Kiltro is the brainchild of Chilean-American singer songwriter Chris Bowers Castillo. Conceived in the lively, bohemian port city of Valparaiso, Chile, Kiltro draws much of its thematic energy from Latin-American folk music, merging of older genres with contemporary ones.

8 p.m. - Briston Maroney - Body

25-year old Briston Maroney is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist from Knoxville, Tennessee. His next album "Ultrapure" comes out in September, but we have this single we can preview now.