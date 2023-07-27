Fresh Tracks Friday | July 28, 2023

9 a.m. - The Runaway Grooms - Here I Come Again

The Runaway Grooms performed last night at The Heber Market on Main. They are a Colorado-based quintet formed at Beaver Creek meshing jazz, soul, rock, and folk with a very danceable groove. This track is off their 2023 album "This Road."

10 a.m. - Cousin Curtis - Furnace

Cousin Curtis performed at Canyons Village last Thursday. He describes his music as “playing Blues music but at Bluegrass speeds”. Think…rapid fire guitar, incendiary harmonica, and a thunderous kick. This fiery track is off his 2023 self-titled EP.

11 a.m. - Los Lonely Boys - Send More Love

Hailing from San Angelo, Texas, Los Lonely Boys are a sibling trio whose music draws equally from rock, blues, Tex-Mex, conjunto, and tejano. This single came out just last month. Los Lonely Boys are performing at Red Butte Garden on August 1st.

1 p.m. - DISPATCH, Collie Buddz - Upside Down

DISPATCH played this week in Park City for the opening concert of the Big Stars Bright Nights concert series, which take place at Canyons Village on the mountain stage. "Upside Down" is the most recent single from DISPATCH, which came out last month and features Collie (col- ee) Buddz (buds).

2 p.m. - Melt - Walk To Midnight

Melt is a New York City based band formed in 2017. Their sound comes from a shared love of soul and psychedelia, existential pop songs and ethereal jam sections. This is their latest single and a good intro to what they're all about

3 p.m. - Andy Fairweather Low - Got Me A Party

Andy Fairweather Low has been in the music scene since the late 60's. At one point in his career, he was also considered a teen idol with his face on posters in many young girls' bedrooms in Great Britain. In 1991, he joined Eric Clapton's band as his backup guitarist and vocalist. "Got Me A Party" is off the album "Flang Dang," Fairweather Low's latest under his own name.

4 p.m. - The Gulls - Nothing's Gonna Stop Me Feeling Good

The Gulls are a rock & roll three-piece who like to push the limits. They are living and traveling in their vans full-time, setting up impromptu, outdoor performances across the UK and Europe on what they call their Robin Hood Tour, giving all proceeds to the poor. This is their recently-released single.

5 p.m. - Chris Stapleton - White Horse

Kentucky-born Chris Stapleton is an 8x Grammy, 14x CMA and 10x ACM Award-winner and one of the country’s most respected and beloved musicians. This is his just-released single.

6 p.m. - Brothers Osborne - Goodbye's Kickin' In

Brothers Osborne are one of music’s most consistently adventurous bands, a duo connected by not just blood, but also a lifetime of performing together, and a shared working class upbringing in Deale, Maryland. They are winners of a 2022 Grammy and several Country Music Association awards and several more Academy of Country Music awards, and faces of the new generation of Nashville musicians.

7 p.m. - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats - That's Your Opinion

Since 2015, Natahniel Rateliff has led his denim-clad, horn-flanked Night Sweats, supplying the zeal of a whiskey-chugging Pentecostal preacher to songs about this world’s shared woes. This track is off their 2023 EP titled "What If I."

8 p.m. - Ries Brothers - Strange Times

The Ries Brothers (pronounced ”Rees”), is a duo from St. Petersburg, FL,who blend rock, blues, jam, funk, and reggae into a soulful-sophisticated sound. This track was a 2023 single-release.