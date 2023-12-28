Fresh Tracks Friday | December 29, 2023

9 a.m. - Let Me Down Easy - Daisy Jones & The Six

This one came from the original soundtrack of the streaming series Daisy Jones and the Six. The song is Let Me down Easy. A new and original song that sounds classic from beginning to end!

10 a.m. - HELP - Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers

The band's website tells us that a ride on the rainbow will take you across the mountains of motown through the fjords of folk over the archipelagoes of americana and at last into the funky firth where only the fiercest of friendships can be found. Well, besides the danceable groove on this track, we love the premise that when he met the angel of death, he wore a backpack in khakis, a hoodie and a cap.

11 a.m. - only want to dance - almost monday

This song "only want to dance" was a song we debuted in June. Almost Monday is an indie pop trio who channel a musical alchemy befitting their Southern California roots. They bottle California Sunshine in their funky baselines, ecstatic choruses and danceable grooves. We dare you not to dance during this best of fresh track Friday 2023 selection.

1 p.m. - I Got Your Love - Ryan Innes & Seibold

This is Ryan Innes with I got your love. Ryan Innes is a BYU graduate at Utah local. In 2013, he was a contestant on NBC's the voice and in 2020 he also appeared on NBC's Song Land. He's a definite inclusion for my year end best of list because we love his heartfelt voice. He often performs in Park City. So if you love him too, go see him and tell him you heard him here on KPCW!

2 p.m. - Stuck! - Erez Zobary

Erez Zobary comes out of Toronto Canada with a Timeless R and B and pop sensibility. We love her youthful vulnerability and tight orchestration on this kiki track from her 2023 ep healthy habits. Here it is Stuck a 2023 best of fresh track Friday selection.

3 p.m. - Call Me Wild (feat. dodie) - Cory Wong

This is Call Me Wild by Corey Wang. Corey Wang is a Grammy Award nominated songwriter, producer and guitarist on this track from his 2023 album The Lucky One. He teamed up with one of his favorite singer songwriters of the generation dodie. We love the low key vibe and it's a head bobber enjoy Call Me Wild.

4 p.m. - Lose Control - Teddy Swims

This one debuted in August. Teddy Swims is a powerhouse vocalist and pop artist who blends genres from pop to soul, hip hop and r&b. For us, it's the voice, the emotion, the soulful longing that makes this a return favorite.

5 p.m. - Hurricane Coming - The Heavy

The heavy is a four piece English rock band from Bath England. What we love in particular on this track is the deep horn track which gives the emotion and energy of the song's theme. A Hurricane is Coming!

6 p.m. - Here I Come Again - The Runaway Grooms

This one is by The Runaway Grooms. They are a Colorado based quintet formed at Beaver Creek, meshing jazz, soul rock and folk with a very danceable groove. What we love about this track is, well, the janky guitar, the sweeping organ, the vocal track, all of it!

7 p.m. - How We Move - The Revivalists

The Revivalists 2023 album "Pour It Out Into The Night" was described as a life affirming album about living in the moment, fueled by lessons in gratitude and life realizations. There were so many favorite fresh tracks to choose from, but this one in particular has been incorporated into our own personal power playlist.

8 p.m. - Rock On - Susto

Justin Osborne of Susto experienced a surge of creative energy while navigating some major life changes and channeled that energy into the band's 2023 album "My Entire Life". We selected this tune for our year end favorites because we love the delivery of the line. "I got the microphone blues, but I give it to him every night".