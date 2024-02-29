Fresh Tracks Friday | March 1, 2024

9 a.m. - KELSON - Magic

This comes from Kelson's "Velvet Curtain: The Encore" album. The concept album aims to instantly transport you to the smoky, boho nightclub with her torch-singer, jazz styling, and captivating delivery.

10 a.m. - Claire Rosinkranz - Dreamer

Claire Rosinkranz is a 19 year old singer and songwriter from California who went viral on Tik Tok before she knew what the app was. This quirky song is off her "Just Because" album which came out last year. She has a show scheduled at The Depot in Salt Lake City on March 17th.

11 a.m. - Paris Paloma - as good a reason

Paris Paloma is a UK-based singer who channels her experience of womanhood into her songwriting, speaking to the female experience, grief, love, death, and power. Her songwriting reads like poetry, drawing inspiration from figures throughout mythology, art history and the Romantics.

1 p.m. - Juice - Cruelest Thing

This is not Juice Newton or Juice World, but a 6-piece rock band based in Brooklyn, NY. They have a new EP just out titled "Nothing Like A Dream," which is where we found this fresh track.

2 p.m. - Gisto & Mishka - I'm Coming Home

This track features Gisto and Mishka. Gisto is a Canadian and a Reggae artist and producer who went to Jamaica without even a hotel reservation and quickly became a recognized musical personality on Jamaican television. Mishka is a reggae musician from Bermuda who will be performing locally at The Complex in Salt Lake City on March 15th.

3 p.m. - Couch - Vienna (Live) - The Sweater Sessions

Couch is a Boston-based septet that infuses pop songs with funk, R&B, jazz, and rock influences. Their vibrant sound is further defined by the members’ personal training in jazz, a-cappella, and musical theatre. This track is a horn-backed remake of Billy Joel's 1977 track from his "The Stranger" album.

4 p.m. - ZZ Ward - WTH Did I Do?

ZZ Ward was influenced as a child by her father's record collection. By the time she was 12 years old she was singing in his blues band and by 16 she was performing with R&B and hip-hop acts in Eugene, Oregon. ZZ Ward is known for her unique fusion of blues, hip-hop, pop, R&B, neo-soul, and rock, which you'll hear here on her newest release.

5 p.m. - Orgone - Running Low (feat. Jamie Allensworth)

Orgone is an 8-piece soul-machine whose sound draws from 1960's and 1970's-era funk and soul. This track is off Orgone's latest album "Chimera." The track sounds like its channeling a Dr. John swampy and mystical vibe. See what you think.

6 p.m. - Cold War Kids - Run Away With Me

Cold War Kids have been together as a band for 20 years now, after meeting up in college. They have a new album coming out titled "CWK" (the band's initials). Here is one of the album's early releases.

7 p.m. - Thunder Jackson - God in Oklahoma (Live)

Thunder Jackson is the stage-name and alter-ego for Kyle Bradley. After building his musical career in Los Angeles and playing the bar scene, he felt his music was off-track. So he moved back home to Oklahoma where he found the inspiration to create again. This song is the reflection of that journey and discovery.

8 p.m. - I DON'T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME - Downside

I DON’T KNOW HOW THEY FOUND ME, or IDKHOW for short, is an indie-band from Salt Lake City that was allegedly 'formed in secret.' They have a new album out called "Gloom Division," and here's one of the new tracks.