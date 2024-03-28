Fresh Tracks Friday | March 29, 2024

9 a.m. - Gary Clark Jr. - What About The Children (feat. Stevie Wonder)

Gary Clark Jr. explained in an interview that Stevie Wonder called him out of the blue and said. "I've got a song for you," and then sends him a voice memo from his phone. Gary's band got together and worked out their parts, sent it back to Stevie Wonder for approval, and then asked Stevie to sing on the recording. What you'll hear next is the track they recorded together at Stevie's home studio.

10 a.m. - Sierra Ferrell - Dollar Bill Bar

Sierra Ferrell is considered to be one of the brightest young luminaries in roots music today. The West Virginia-native, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist is equally comfortable in musical genres from old-time music to honky tonk to bluegrass, with a mission to make music that transcends barriers.

11 a.m. - Olivia Rodrigo - so american

Olivia Rodrigo's latest album is titled "GUTS (spilled)." This fresh track appears only on the DELUXE version of the album, which was released a few days ago. The new song is sparking up the internet-intrigue from fans wondering if its about her rumored relationship with British actor Louis Partridge. From the lyrics, it does seem she's falling in love with someone who is un-American.

1 p.m. - Hozier - Too Sweet

This is a brand new track from Hozier off his "Unheard" EP, which came out last week. Hozier will be in concert in Salt Lake area at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre (formerly called USANNA Amphitheatre) in West Valley City on Saturday, August 31st.

2 p.m. - The Marias - Run Your Mouth

The Marias play indie-psychedelic-soul. Their undeniably intuitive musical chemistry can be heard in the band’s smooth blend of jazz percussion, hypnotic guitar riffs, smoke-velvet vocals and nostalgic horn solo. "Run Your Mouth" is the first single off their upcoming album "Submarine."

3 p.m. - Zac Brown Band - Tie Up

The new single from the Zac Brown Band is our Fresh Track this hour. Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning, Southern rock group led by front man, Zac Brown. This for all listeners readying for some 'boat weather.'

4 p.m. - Anders Osborne - Reckless Heart

Between the potency of his richly detailed songwriting, his intensely emotional, soulful vocals and his piercing, expert guitar work, New Orleans’ Anders Osborne is a true musical treasure. He is among the most original and visionary musicians writing and performing today. "Reckless Heart" is a new track that will appear on his next album "Picasso's Villa."

5 p.m. - Remi Wolf - Cinderella

Remi Wolf describes her music as a type of "magical surrealism." This fresh track will appear on her upcoming album "Big Ideas." Remi is currently on tour playing all the big stages with Olivia Rodrigo.

6 p.m. - Wallows - Calling After Me

Wallows are a 3-piece alternative rock band based in Los Angeles. The band advises that this track, "is pretty fun and light on it's feet for a Wallows song." Wallows will be in concert down in Sandy, UTAH at The Plaza at America First Field (where REAL Salt Lake plays soccer) on Friday, September 6th.

7 p.m. - Rainbow Kitten Surprise - Superstar

Formed in Boone, North Carolina, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, or "RKS" for short, is known for its harmonies, instrumentation, and lyrics. "Superstar" will appear on "LOVE HATE MUSIC BOX," their first new album out in 6 years.

8 p.m. - The Driver Era - Get Off My Phone

The Driver Era is a duo consisting of brothers Rocky and Ross Lynch, playing a blend of alternative rock, pop-rock, and electronic rock. The brothers hail from Littleton, Colorado and both were previously in the band R5.