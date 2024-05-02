Fresh Tracks Friday | May 3, 2024

9 a.m. - Lake Street Dive - Better Not Tell You

Lake Street Dive is a five-piece band that pushes the possibilities of pop music through their eclectic sound—a boldly original cross-pollination of soul, folk, jazz, and classic pop. They have a new album in the works, and we're going to play you one of the new tracks. You can catch Lake Street Dive at Red Butte Garden on July 23rd.

10 a.m. - Maggie Rogers - So Sick Of Dreaming

Maggie Rogers is a singer/songwritter based out of Easton, Maryland. She was discovered by none other than Pharrell Williams during a master class in her time at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, where she played her song "Alaska." This fresh track is off of Rogers' newest album "Don't Forget Me," which was released a few weeks ago.

11 a.m. - Story Slaughter - Good Spirits

Story Slaughter — her real name — is from Dallas, TX. This song is off her 2023 EP titled "Spaghetti Western."

1 p.m. - Kaleo - Lonely Cowboy

Kaleo is one of Iceland's most successful musical exports. That said, the name Kaleo is not Icelandic, but is Hawaiian and means "the sound or the voice." Kaleo will be performing at Red Butte Garden this summer on June 17th.

2 p.m. - Honey Island Swamp Band - Dark Days (feat. Mike Dillon)

The Honey Island Swamp Band are a thrilling, eclectic, five-piece band that defies genre conventions. The band was formed in San Francisco in 2005, after the members were all displaced from Louisiana by Hurricane Katrina. They are firmly back there now and they are joined on this fresh track by percussionist Mike Dillon, who also lives in New Orleans, Louisiana.

3 p.m. - ZZ Ward - Snakes

By the time ZZ Ward was 12 years old she was singing in her father's blues band. She was performing with R&B and hip-hop acts in Eugene, Oregon by the time she was 16. This song of hers was featured in the Sims 4 Vampire Game Pack 7 years ago, but now it also appears on her 2024 EP titled "Where Did All The Love Go?"

4 p.m. - Brittany Pfantz - Show You How It's Done

"Having a variety of soul, blues, folk, reggae, and a touch of rap as an inspiration to her music, Brittany Pfantz is often thought of as being a delightful mix of Adele and Amy Winehouse." This is off her 2023 album "Don't Mess Around."

5 p.m. - Miko Marks & The Resurrectors - Trouble (feat. Mark Lettieri)

Miko Marks is a prolific songwriter living in the San Francisco Bay Area. This Fresh Track is from Miko Marks' new album "Feel Like Going Home (Deluxe Version)" that just came out.

6 p.m. - Zac Brown Band - Pirates & Parrots (feat. Mac McAnally)

For all the (parrot head) Buffet fans out there, here comes a tribute to ol' Jimmy from his friends and collaborators Zac Brown Band and Mac McAnally. “'Pirates & Parrots' blends Zac Brown Band’s signature sound with the laid-back, island-inspired vibes synonymous with Buffett’s iconic repertoire, capturing the shared passion for storytelling through song.”

7 p.m. - Bywater Call - Roll

Toronto-based Bywater Call was formed under a mutual love of southern soul, roots-rock and blues. With elements of jam band, traditional blues, soul, and rock and roll, they add touches of New Orleans, Alabama, and small town Ontario for a sound reminiscent of Otis Redding, Elmore James and Aretha Franklin. This is their most recent single.

8 p.m. - Dangermuffin - Icarus

Dangermuffin’s 2024 self-titled release reaches sunward, as the band crosses the borders of Americana, folk, jam, and rock. The new album was recorded in Echo Mountain, a church turned into a legendary recording studio in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina.