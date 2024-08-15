Fresh Tracks Friday | August 16, 2024

9 a.m. - On My Way (Live) - Sam Morrow

Let's start the day off kind of funky, kind of dirty. This track is from Sam Morrow, an artist whose sound exists somewhere outside of any specific genre or geography. He has created his own version of modern-day American roots music: a mix of roadhouse rock & roll, bluesy R&B, and country-fried funky-tonk, driven forward by groove, grease, and guitars.

10 a.m. - Slack - COIN

Coin is an indie/alternative band out of Nashville, TN. In their search for a one-word name, the best they came up with was COIN. Here's their latest…from their upcoming album "I'm Not Afraid Of Music Anymore"

11 a.m. - USA Today - KALEO

Kaleo is one of Iceland's most successful musical exports. That said, the name Kaleo is not Icelandic but is Hawaiian and means 'the sound or the voice'. His sound is hard-hitting, holding nothing back, befitting this moniker. Here's his latest ….

1 p.m. - Out Of My League - Aidan Bissett

Aiden Bisset took the leap from TikTok performer to Capitol Records recording artist when he was still in high school. Since then he's played Lollapalooza! His songs have been described as 'guitar-driven alt-pop with confessional yet carefree songwriting'. See what you think...

2 p.m. - Good Time - Sheppard

Australian siblings, George, Amy, and Emma Sheppard relocated from Brisbane, Australia to Nashville in 2023 to connect and engage more deeply with their US and Canadian fans. They are considered one of Brisbane’s most successful bands of all time, and they are coming to Salt Lake for a show at Kilby Court next week on August 22nd. This track is from their new album "Zora"

3 p.m. - i hate texas - mxmtoon

(M-X-M toon) is, in her own words, an American "artist/songwriter/actor/ designer/gamer/simp" She is a 24-year old multi-media producer from California of Chinese-American descent. "I Hate Texas" is her latest single about a romantic breakup.

4 p.m. - Joke's On Me - Jeff Crosby

Born and raised in a sleepy mountain town in Northern Idaho, singer-songwriter Jeff Crosby has managed to delineate himself within the wide genre of "Americana". This Fresh Track is off Jeff Crosby's latest recording, a studio album titled "Another Petal Falls Off The Rose".

5 p.m. - Heart Popping Love - Cass Eager

If you're asking who is songstress Cass Eager, well, she describes herself as a woman who "finds joy in hammocks, road trips, coffee, whiskey, sunsets, the moon, the ocean, anything vintage, rebels, muses, young-at-hearts, palm trees, velvet, denim, soul, R&B, rock’n’roll and eternal adventure." Cass Eager's new album 'Modern History' is a nostalgic ride through the crazy, beautiful, and sometimes bittersweet world of love...including the joys of Heart Popping Love