Fresh Tracks Friday | October 18, 2024

9 a.m. - Lawrence - Whatcha Want (acoustic-ish)

Lawrence is a brother and sister act, Clyde and Gracie Lawrence, who grew up listening to countless Stevie Wonder, Randy Newman, and Aretha Franklin albums in their family's New York City apartment. They've gone from singing into their hairbrushes to fronting their own 8-piece band of talented musician friends. They are performing at a sold out show tonight at The Depot in Salt Lake City.

10 a.m. - Andy Grammer - Monster

Andy Grammer is a multi-platinum singer and songwriter with a new album out this month called "Monster", that delves into the shadow side of anger. But Grammer faces the darkness through his usual upbeat musicality. Explaining this, he said, "Oh my God, if we’re going there, then I need a fist pumping in the air and I need to be going nuts." Andy Grammer is performing in Park City tomorrow night for a sold out show at the Eccles Center.

11 a.m. - Dawes - Mister Los Angeles

From the newly-released album "Oh Brother," Dawes tells us what it is like to be the quintessential "Mister Los Angeles" with all the tropes and stereotypes. On this new album Dawes is just the two brothers, Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith, a 'stripped down to its core' version of the band, with the two musicians playing and singing all parts.

1 p.m. - Ric Robertson - Choices and Chains (feat. Sierra Ferrell)

Ric Robertson's music is influenced from the mountain music of his home state of North Carolina, all the way to the jazz and funk of his current home base in New Orleans. Sierra Ferrell is a singer-songwriter and musician from West Virginia, whose music incorporates elements of folk, bluegrass, gypsy jazz, and Latin styles such as tango and calypso music. She's been popping up in a lot of collaborations lately, including this fresh new release.

2 p.m. - Happy Landing - Lose the Gun

Happy Landing is a folk rock band formed in Oxford, Mississippi in 2020. The group pioneers a new style of “edgy, folky rock.” They are playing October 30th at Kilby Court in Salt Lake City if you're up for checking them out live.

3 p.m. - Bon Iver - S P E Y S I D E

The artist Justin Vernon goes under the stage name of Bon Iver. Bon Iver has a new 3-song record out now called "SABLE," which emerged from a long-gestating mental, emotional, physical breakdown. The record is an externalized projection of his turmoil...but some of Vernon’s best songs are the saddest ones. So give this new track a listen for its lyrics and emotions.

4 p.m. - Cody Jinks - Prairie House Redemption (feat. Sam Anderson & Quaker City Night Hawks)

Cody Jinks may be currently considered a country artist, but he started off leading a heavy thrash metal band named Unchecked Aggression. Since then he's covered Merle Haggard and Pink Floyd, all while developing his own style. This new track appears on his recent album called "Backside of 30."

5 p.m. - Zinadelphia - Snap Out Of It

Zinadelphia is a vocalist and guitarist based in Philadelphia. She is heavily influenced by neo-soul, jazz, funk, and folk music. She has an upcoming show at Kilby Court in Salt Lake on November 9th.

6 p.m. - Mt. Joy - She Wants To Go Dancing

Mt. Joy is a five-piece indie rock band based in Los Angeles with roots in Philadelphia. The name Mt. Joy is taken from a mountain near their hometown, Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. As the band matures their music veers from folk-stomps to psychedelic reflections to gospel elegies. This new track came out last week.

7 p.m. - Michigander - Emotional

Michigander is the acclaimed indie rock project led by singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Jason Singer. His new self-titled album is due out in February. Michigander recently played at Soundwell in Salt Lake City.

8 p.m. - Memory Bank - Drew Holcomb & Ellie Holcomb

Drew and Ellie Holcomb have pursued their separate and equally successful career paths over the last decade. But earlier this year they decided to put their talents together, the ultimate result of which is their brand new album "Memory Bank." This title track, meant to be the ultimate road trip song, is about something the couple has long bonded over, putting money in the memory bank through shared experiences.