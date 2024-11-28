Fresh Tracks Friday | November 29, 2024

9 a.m. - Phoebe Katis - Kindred Lover (feat. Sam Greenfield)

Phoebe Katis is a UK-native, now a NYC-based artist, that captivates audiences with her trademark lush vocal harmonies, infectious melodies, and lyrics that radiate self-awareness and honesty. She is a multi-talented songwriter, storyteller, and pianist. This is her latest work, a collaboration with Sam Greenfield.

10 a.m. - Thomas Rhett - Somethin' 'Bout A Woman (feat. Teddy Swims)

Thomas Rhett and Teddy Swims have come together to bring us "Somethin' 'Bout a Woman" — a track that’s all about that undeniable energy, that magic, that something that makes a woman’s presence unforgettable. Rhett has a well-established reputation for soul-feeding love songs that speak to the masses. And we're all about the addition of Teddy Swims' voice to anything!

11 a.m. - Mihali - We Are (feat. Little Stranger)

This fresh track is a collaboration between Mihali and Little Stranger, blending their signature styles of soulful jam and lyrical storytelling. Mihali is a Vermont-based musician and the lead singer and guitarist of the popular jam band Twiddle. Little Stranger is a duo from Charleston, South Carolina, known for their unique blend of hip-hop, indie-pop, and alternative sounds.

1 p.m. - Brother Elsey - Silver Tongue (feat. SUSTO)

Brother Elsey is a Michigan-based indie-folk band known for their heartfelt storytelling, rich harmonies, and evocative melodies. The trio has built a reputation for crafting songs that explore themes of love, loss, and personal growth. On this Fresh Track they have teamed up with Susto, a band known for blending Southern gothic storytelling with elements of indie rock, Americana, and psychedelic folk.

2 p.m. - Zach Hood - Sleepwalking (feat. Sasha Alex Sloan)

Zach Hood is a rising singer-songwriter from Alabama, known for his heartfelt pop melodies and emotionally charged lyrics that explore themes of love, heartbreak, and personal growth. Sasha Alex Sloan is a Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter renowned for her introspective lyrics and emotive indie-pop sound.

3 p.m. - The Lucky Strokes, Eddie Roberts & Shelby Kemp - Stay On Track

The Lucky Strokes is the funkified bluesy side project of The New Mastersounds’ guitarist and bandleader Eddie Roberts. The band features Roberts with Mississippi-based guitarist and vocalist, Shelby Kemp, and Tampa Bay-based Galbraith sisters on rhythm. They're on a roll and keep putting out new music.

4 p.m. - The Motet - Daydream

Colorado's own The Motet was formed over 2 decades ago as a funk and soul instrumental band. They've hosted various guest vocalists, most recently bringing on singer Sarah Clarke, who you may recognize from fronting Dirty Revival and Con Brio. This is off their brand new album "Love Time."

5 p.m. - Brooks & Dunn with Marcus King - Rock My World (Little Country Girl)

Brooks & Dunn just put out a new album tilted "Reboot II" on which a new generation of today’s top artists were given full creative freedom to join forces with the duo, making the familiar new again. This remake features guitar phenom Marcus King. Marcus King posted on Instagram that Brooks & Dunn was one of his earliest musical influences and inspiration to go out of his small hometown and see the world beyond the county lines.

6 p.m. - Silverlites - Need To Fly

Silverlites are a supergroup of old school songwriters consisting of poet-singer Joseph Arthur, R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck, Screaming Trees drummer Barrett Martin, and Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson. They released a 12-track album this month and are working on a 6-song EP for March 2025.

7 p.m. - Of Good Nature - Life Worth Livin

From Charlotte, North Carolina comes this band Of Good Nature, which generally falls into the "Beach Vibes" genre. The message in their newest track is to remember a sense of unity and strive for a life worth living.

8 p.m. - Eddie 9V - Love You All the Way Down

Eddie 9V is credited with reinvigorating the South's proud music scene. From an underage aspirant watching musicians load into Atlanta's fabled music clubs to finally getting inside as a musician himself to play those venues, he has been studying and channeling his music heroes and honing his style through his 25 years of life.