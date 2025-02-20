Fresh Tracks Friday | February 21, 2025

9 a.m. - The Black Keys - The Night Before

The Black Keys have released "The Night Before," their first new song since cancelling their 2024 tour and firing their management company. Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys said of "The Night Before" that it "started with a chord progression that Daniel [Tashian of Silver Seas] and [he] came up with and the rest just fell out. It was really collaborative and all came together in about 30 minutes."

10 a.m. - Flight by Nothing - Shiver

Flight By Nothing is a 5-piece band out of Austin. They're big in Texas, a place where things are big! This new track is from their 2025 EP "Smokin' With U."

11 a.m. - The Doobie Brothers - Walk This Road (feat. Mavis Staples)

Grammy Award-Winning, Platinum-selling, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Icons The Doobie Brothers have a new album coming out in June titled "Walk This Way." We're going to sample their title track here with this Fresh Track which features the legendary Mavis Staples.

1 p.m. - Rainbow Kitten Surprise - Espionage

Rainbow Kitten Surprise released this fresh track last week on Valentines Day. Originally recorded for their last album "Love Hate Music Box," the song didn't make the album but it had staying power.

2 p.m. - Moody Joody - Ground Control

From Moody Joody's 2024 EP "Dream Girl," we found this moody synth pop, new-wave inspired fresh track. Moody Joody is a Nashville-based trio consisting of lead vocalists Kaitie Forbes and Kayla Hall, and producer Andrew Pacheco.

3 p.m. - The Elovaters - Roxanne

What makes for an interesting cover of a popular tune? A different treatment to the original that offers a fresh take, such as is this new recording by The Elovaters. This is a cover of the classic tune by The Police from 1978. The Elovaters will be performing next week in Salt Lake City at The Complex.

4 p.m. - Keller Williams - If I Was

Sure, many of our listeners work for Keller Williams, the real estate agency. But did you know there is a popular recording artist Keller Williams as well? This Fresh Track is from Keller Williams' latest album "Deer." And, if you dig this, know that Keller Williams the musician will be performing in Park City on March 29th at The Marquis nightclub on Main Street.

5 p.m. - Sitting on Saturn & G. Love & Special Sauce - Rose Colored Glasses

Sitting on Saturn will be performing at The Urban Lounge in Salt Lake City on March 4th. This track features the white rapper of Cape Cod, G.Love & Special Sauce.

6 p.m. - Nether Hour - Sex Ed

We'd like to introduce you to a new up-and-coming band from Austin called Nether Hour. They've been turning dive bars and backroad juke joints of the south into music revivals, blending the swampy grooves of Louisiana with Texas-sized doses of funk, blues, soul, and rock & roll.

7 p.m. - Charley Crockett - Lonesome Drifter

Lonesome Drifter is the new album from GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist Charley Crockett. The new album offers the same unapologetic spirit, die-hard work ethic, and no-nonsense honesty that has driven his artistry across his 14 previous studio albums.

8 p.m. - Ina Forsman - After Dark Hour

Brand new from Ina Forsman, the Finnish songstress with a love for 60's and 70's Soul music is this upbeat track. The optimistic message is of persisting through chaos is sure to make listeners want to dance.