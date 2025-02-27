Fresh Tracks Friday | February 28, 2025

9 a.m. - J-Rad Cooley, Sarah DeGraw & The Odd Jobs

In this time slot we'd like to introduce our listeners to more local musicians, people working to sweeten our airwaves with their melodic work. So today we're debuting a new track from the Salt Lake City-based singer. Songwriter, piano and harmonica player J-Rad Cooley. This track came out earlier this month and has the added bonus of featuring another Salt Lake City based outfit - Sarah Ann DeGraw and the Oddjobs

10 a.m. - Mo Lowda & The Humble - Canary

This is brand new from Mo Lowda & The Humble's forthcoming album, "Tailing The Ghost". Mo Lowda & The Humble are an indie rock band from Philadelphia. If you can wait a while, they are scheduled to perform live at The Urban Lounge in Salt Lake in early October 2025. In the meantime, enjoy their fresh track!

11 a.m. - Stephan Day - Pennies From Heaven

Stephen Day is a 29 year old Georgia native, and current Nashville resident, known as a modern crooner. This recent track is one we hope will encourage more winter snowfall. He sings about pennies from heaven falling every time it snows....which is kind of how it is in a ski town.... right? Stephen Day will be in our area soon, performing at The Urban Lounge on March 25th.

1 p.m. - Adam Hood, Brent Cobb - Four on the Floor

Adam Hood is a solo artist, a front man, but also a behind-the-scenes songwriter. His is a southern sound that mixes equal parts country, soul, and American roots music. He's what you'd call a blue-collar songwriter! On this new song he collaborates with Country music artist Brent Cobb.

2 p.m. - The Magic Beans - Black & Blue

Denver's own The Magic Beans just released their new album "Impendo Destructo" last week. The band's propensity for funky soulful rock can be heard on this tune, debuting now on KPCW as a Fresh Track Friday addition to our playlist.

3 p.m. - Aloe Blacc - Breakthrough

Aloe Blacc's new album "Stand Together" just landed and we're going to share one of the brand new tracks with you without delay! "Stand Together" is Aloe Blacc's powerful exploration of unity, connection, and humanity.

4 p.m. - Jonathan Plevyak - Cadillac

It's been a while since there was a good tune based on a car. But since it's Park City rush hour right now, let's introduce you to Jonathan Plevyak's new tune "Cadillac". Plevyak is a Nashville-based rock and soul singer with a vintage sound. His new album is "Loverboy", on which we found this car-themed fresh track.

5 p.m. - Galactic, Irma Thomas - Where I Belong

Galactic's new album, a collaboration and a tribute to the legendary Irma Thomas, comes out in mid-April. The album is deferentially titled "Audience With the Queen", as soul singer Irma Thomas is commonly known as the "Soul Queen from New Orleans" Thomas is 84 years young, and as she sings here, she "can still sing for another day".

6 p.m. - Charles Esten, Keb' Mo' - Maybe I'm Alright

Introducing a new artist to our playlist…this is Charles Esten, an actor, singer, and improv comedian who has appeared on many hit shows in his time like Cheers, Party of Five, and Star Trek. He has also been o the show Nashville, a show about he Nashville songwriter scene. On this newly released track he pairs up with Keb' Mo'

7 p.m. - ALEXSUCKS - Hate Me If You Want

This LA-based 4-piece band called ALEXSUCKS is striking a chord with audiences, drawn to their punk rock energy and skateboarding sensibility. ALEXSUCKS organic groundswell is reminiscent of the stronghold the grunge movement had on the Sunset Strip in the 90s. Alexsucks will be performing at Kilby Court in Salt Lake City is 2 weeks, on March 14th if you want to go check them out

8 p.m. - Max Frost - Spinach Souffle

We found this on Max Frost's brand new album "Shelby Ave.", which came out last week. Frost is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer from Austin, Texas.