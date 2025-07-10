Fresh Tracks Friday | July 11, 2025

9 a.m. - Gasoline Lollipops - Humanity

The band Gasoline Lollipops describe themselves as genre-benders and boundary-breakers, fusing the ferocity of punk-injected rock and roll with the rawness of folk music, the story-telling of country, and the soul of roadhouse R&B. This is from their new album "Kill The Architect"

10 a.m. - 2LOT, Aloe Blacc - Immortal

2Lot is a five-member group playing what they call EJM (Electronic Jam Music) On this track they teamed up with Aloe Blacc. The song's theme is inspired by the concept of "memento mori," urging listeners to live bravely and with purpose, recognizing that life is finite.

11 a.m. - John Oates, Lawrence - Enough is Enough

John Oates, co-founder of the legendary group Hall & Oates, is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the American Songwriters Hall of Fame a BMI Icon award winner and has won numerous American Music, MTV awards, and multiple Grammy nominations. Lawrence is a brother and sister-led young band from NYC that John heard, liked and ultimately collaborated with for this fresh track.

1 p.m. - Ryan Bingham - Dangerous

Academy Award winning songwriter, Ryan Bingham has released this original song Dangerous for the survival horror thriller Dangerous Animals. This is brand new, this is Ryan Bingham, this is Dangerous.

2 p.m. - Lukas Nelson - Pretty Much

Lukas Nelson just released his first solo album, "American Romance" with this track Pretty Much. According to the artist, this track 'explores the enduring nature of love, with Nelson reflecting on the kind of bond so deep that you want your partner to be the last face you see.' Lukas Nelson will be here in Park City this summer, in concert on the hillside at Canyons Village on Friday, August 8th.

3 p.m. - Satsang - Summer Song

Satsang is a power trio creating a unique blend of soul, folk-rock, and hip-hop. Satsang delivers lyrics that come from and are rooted in change, growth, awareness, and imperfection. This is their take on the perfect ironic summer song

4 p.m. - The Revivialists - Hate To Love You - Men Amongst Mountains Version

The track was recorded during the taping sessions for The Revivalists' 2015 Men Amongst Mountains album, but it was later rewritten and released on a later album. Now this recording is being included in its original form on their soon-to-be-released Men Against Mountains (10th Anniversary Edition) album, a 36-track comprehensive and celebratory album by The Revivalists. You can catch The Revivalists live this summer at Deer Valley, August 29th.

5 p.m. - Keller Williams - Let's Go Dancing

There's an interesting tribute collection in the works, with various artists celebrating and covering the works of Drivin N Cryin’s Kevn Kinney. It's a 100-Song tribute project, to be released in 4 parts. Keller Williams is one of the artists covering a Kinney tune. This is "Let's Go Dancing," originally by Kevn Kinney.

6 p.m. - Brent Cobb, The Fixin's - Take Yer Meds

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Brent Cobb and his band The Fixin’s have released their new song, ‘Take Yer Meds’, Cobb explains everyone in this world is on something whether that's caffeine, an exercise routine, nicotine, religion or something stronger…what gets you through? The new album comes out today.

7 p.m. - Honeybear, the Band - Sweet Marie

Honeybear is a Vancouver BC based soul, blues & roots quartet, taking you on an old school road trip through the dusty back roads of American music. This is off their new album "I Was Wrong".

8 p.m. - Johnny Manchild and the Poor Bastards - Cooper and Red

Praised for their unique genre-defying sound that blends emo and alt-rock with jazz and funk along with a healthy dose of theatrics thrown in for good measure. They describe this song as piano rock with a healthy disrespect for genre.