Fresh Tracks Friday | July 18, 2025

9 a.m. - Vulfmon, Evangeline & Woody Goss - Chicago Summer

This one is dedicated to our Program Director, John Burdick, who grew up in Chicago and must have many memories of Chicago in summer. The song is light, poppy, and airy, like a soft summer breeze or a wine spritzer.

10 a.m. - Dispatch - Johnny Whoops

This is a poignant yet uplifting track off Dispatch's new album "Yellow Jacket," where the band delves into the effects of war and separation on families. It's such a light poppy and danceable tune you might otherwise miss the depth of it message.

11 a.m. - Benson Boone - Mr. Electric Blue

"Mr. Electric Blue" is the latest from Benson Boone. The song celebrates embracing one's unique identity, even the parts that might seem exaggerated or misunderstood. Boone has also said that the song is a way for him to process his feelings toward his dad and their relationship, blending vulnerability with the hope for healing and understanding.

1 p.m. - The National Parks - Who Knows

This new song from Provo, Utah's own The National Parks is about taking the journey as it comes. Find out where the river goes. Despite being a band from Utah, the song exults the imagery of holding hands on a drive through Colorado.

2 p.m. - The Doobie Brothers - New Orleans

The Doobie Brothers will embark on a 6-week tour later this summer, and what's particularly remarkable is that the 2025 tour will bring together The Doobie Brothers' classic lineup, including members Michael McDonald, Patrick Simmons, Tom Johnston, and John McFee. The tour coincides with the release of their first studio album in over 40 years, titled "Walk This Road," and follows the Doobie Brothers' recent induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

3 p.m. - Ripe - Cheap Seats

Ripe is a seven piece funk band from Boston, MA who formed in 2011 at the Berklee College of Music, a school where many a great musician is formed. Their new single Cheap Seats is packed with funky grooves and a vibe that’ll have you smiling. This track is all about finding joy in the moment, no matter where you’re sitting…even in the cheap seats.

4 p.m. - Van Morrison - Remembering Now

"Remembering Now" is the 47th studio album by Northern Irish singer-songwriter Van Morrison. This fresh track is the title track to the new album, a reflection on Morrison's roots and growing up in Belfast.

5 p.m. - Cody Jinks - The Others

Cody Jinks says he came from a DIY punk mindset of doing things the way he wanted to. Starting out in a metal band and learning to book and put on put on shows, and how to record in a studio. Eventually learning to manage a band and route shows, and booking their own tours. This track is from his forthcoming album "In My Blood," which is due out next week.

6 p.m. - King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Aerodynamic

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard are an Australian rock band formed in 2010 in Melbourne, Victoria. As a band they are known for exploring multiple genres, staging energetic live shows, and building a prolific discography. The band's early releases blended surf music and garage rock. Their new album "Phantom Island" came out last month.

7 p.m. - Jonathan Plevyak - Disco Dolly

Jonathan Plevyak is a Nashville soul singer with a vintage sound, inspired by artists like Elvis, Johnny Cash, Sam Cooke and Billie Holiday to develop his own retro style. This song is brand new from him.

8 p.m. - Jade Bird - Can't Forget

This new song from Jade Bird is from the soundtrack of the series "The Buccaneers." Jade Bird does have a new album coming shortly called "Who Wants To Talk About Love?" We'll keep an ear out for that!