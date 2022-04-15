© 2022 KPCW

Leslie Thancher In KPCW's Studio
Local News Hour

Dr. Daniel Mendoza, University of Utah - April 15, 2022

Published April 15, 2022 at 10:33 AM MDT
Dr. Daniel Mendoza, Research Associate Professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Utah, has details about a public conversation discussing the accelerating impacts of climate change on Utah.

WHEN: Friday, April 15, 2022, 12 p.m.—1 p.m.


WHERE: Zoom (password NEXUS)


WHO: Dr. Daniel Mendoza, research associate professor, Atmospheric Sciences

Sen. Luz Escamilla, Utah State Senate

Meisei Gonzalez, communications associate, HEAL Utah

Local News Hour Ari IoannidesStacey SayersPark City Institute
