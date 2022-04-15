Dr. Daniel Mendoza, University of Utah - April 15, 2022
Published April 15, 2022 at 10:33 AM MDT
Dr. Daniel Mendoza, Research Associate Professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Utah, has details about a public conversation discussing the accelerating impacts of climate change on Utah.
WHEN: Friday, April 15, 2022, 12 p.m.—1 p.m.
WHERE: Zoom (password NEXUS)
WHO: Dr. Daniel Mendoza, research associate professor, Atmospheric Sciences
