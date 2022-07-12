Christian Center of Park City has details about their mobile food pantry
Published July 12, 2022 at 10:02 AM MDT
Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Rob Harter has an update on some of the center’s upcoming events and programs including their mobile food pantry and how to get involved as a volunteer.
