Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

What is being done about wildfire mitigation in Park City

Published July 18, 2022 at 9:49 AM MDT
Park City Trails and Open Space Manager Heinrich Deters, David Telian owner of Alpine Forestry and Corrina Marshall from The Ember Alliance talk about wildfire risk assessment. They share details about the upcoming wildfire risk assement community meeting July 20th 6pm at Park City Council chambers.

