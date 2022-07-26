Real Estate updates for the first half of 2022

Park City Board of Realtors CEO Jamie Johnson and board president Rene Wood have a look at local real estate for the first half of 2022. They also discuss the effects of short term rental restrictions on the fractional ownership properties.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.