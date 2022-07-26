© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Real Estate updates for the first half of 2022

Published July 26, 2022 at 11:37 AM MDT
Jaime Johnson and Rene Wood.jpg

Park City Board of Realtors CEO Jamie Johnson and board president Rene Wood have a look at local real estate for the first half of 2022. They also discuss the effects of short term rental restrictions on the fractional ownership properties.

Tags

Local News Hour Park City Board of RealtorsJaime JohnsonRene Wood
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher