Transportation discussed at last night's Park City Council meeting
Published July 29, 2022 at 12:44 PM MDT
Park City Council Member Becca Gerber recaps last night's city council meeting that disscused the first look the winter transportation plan, planing commission canidates and the "cash for grass" rebate program to help reduce water use on lawns.
