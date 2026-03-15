Summit County teen recovering after being hit by truck

Two boys were riding their electric motorcycles around 11 p.m. when their handlebars collided, causing both to lose control and crash, according to Summit County Sheriff public information officer Skyler Talbot.

One of the boys was injured and landed partially in the travel lane on Kilby Road, near the intersection with the Powderwood Condos. The other boy was able to get up and move out of the roadway.

A passerby stopped to help the injured boy. He turned on his truck’s spotlight to illuminate the area and move the injured boy out of the street.

Meanwhile, the 13-year-old went to retrieve the bikes. A truck driver traveling on Kilby Road said he was momentarily blinded by the bright spotlight and didn't see the teen. The truck ran over him and the e-motorcycle.

He was taken to a Salt Lake area hospital. The teen’s family said Saturday he was expected to recover from his injuries.

Talbot says all parties are cooperating. At this time, alcohol impairment is not suspected to be a contributing factor in the incident. This remains an active investigation.