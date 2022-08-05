© 2022 KPCW

Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Have input on Park City's winter transit plan?

Published August 5, 2022 at 10:23 AM MDT
Park City
Park City Transit Community Outreach and Marketing Coordinator Andy Stevenson discusses public input opportunities on proposed winter transit service. The city will hold a public open house at the Park City library August 24th.

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
