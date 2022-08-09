© 2022 KPCW

Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

CCPC Back 2 School basics program at the outlets August 10-12

Published August 9, 2022 at 9:41 AM MDT
Rob Harter.jpg

Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Rob Harter has an update including help with back to school shopping and recently, emergency work to house newly arrived refugees.

Local News Hour Rob HarterChristian Center of Park City
Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
