Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Park City parents share concerns about 9th grade reading curriculum

Published October 4, 2022 at 10:18 AM MDT
Kathy Pratchett and Diane Livingston.jpg

PCHS parents Kathy Pratchett and Diane Livingston make the case for why they're not comfortable having 9th graders read what they say are sexually explicit novels like "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian."

Kathy Pratchett Diane Livingston
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
