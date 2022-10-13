© 2022 KPCW

Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Operation Hope new winter coat drive underway

Published October 13, 2022 at 11:23 AM MDT
CCPC Coat Drive.jpg
Christian Center of Park City
/
Christian Center of Park City
The Christian Center of Park City is collecting new winter coats for local kids.

Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Rob Harter has an update on the fall programs, including the coat drive. He also talks about the number of seasonal workers coming to town looking for housing and how the Christian Center is helping them.

Christian Center of Park City
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
